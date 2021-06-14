Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.66, for a total value of $446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,407.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $229,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,436,619.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,491 shares of company stock worth $26,154,564. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $178.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $182.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

