Privatix Tops One Day Volume of $28,419.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Privatix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0615 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Privatix has a market capitalization of $69,228.22 and approximately $28,419.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Privatix has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00063319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00022493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.09 or 0.00791242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00084403 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.88 or 0.08009424 BTC.

About Privatix

PRIX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Buying and Selling Privatix

