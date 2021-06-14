Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the May 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pro Medicus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of PMCUF stock remained flat at $$37.43 during trading hours on Monday. 74 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.85. Pro Medicus has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $37.53.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

