Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the May 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:PBY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.04. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,125. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

Prospect Capital Co is a services company in the Automotive Retail industry.

