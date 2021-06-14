Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Provident Bancorp stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. Provident Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.09.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 372,597 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 53,062 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

