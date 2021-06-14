Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,721,997 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 371,464 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $363,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,443 shares of company stock worth $44,694,744 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

AMAT traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.97. 122,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,524,905. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

