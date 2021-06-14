Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,523,036 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $259,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 297.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 299.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,563,252 shares of company stock valued at $91,137,437 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.45. The stock had a trading volume of 286,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,280,061. General Motors has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $87.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

