Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 311,888 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,939,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,888 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 0.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of AT&T worth $421,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

T traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $29.11. The company had a trading volume of 317,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,912,000. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $207.85 billion, a PE ratio of -83.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

