Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 291.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,070,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,031,326 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $215,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 188,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,893,710. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.77, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.05.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

