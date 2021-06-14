PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) vs. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Financial Review

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Australia and New Zealand Banking Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $6.63 billion 3.09 $1.95 billion N/A N/A Australia and New Zealand Banking Group $19.01 billion 3.28 $2.43 billion $0.90 24.38

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Dividends

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group pays out 118.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A Australia and New Zealand Banking Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds and retail state bonds; life, health, and general insurance products; credit, debit, and corporate cards; e-banking services; cash management services; trade finance services, such as financial supply chain management, value chain, import and export, and bank guarantee and standby letters of credit services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction/liquidity and hedging products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, monitoring agent, and receiving bank services; and bankassurance, money transfer, and remittance services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,714 office networks and 13,217 ATM networks. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services. It also provides asset financing for medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups. The company's Institutional division offers documentary trade, supply chain and commodity financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing services; loan syndication, loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, and corporate advisory services, as well as loan products; and risk management services on foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, commodities, and debt capital markets. It serves governments, and global institutional and corporate customers. The company's New Zealand division provides banking and wealth management services to consumer, and private banking and small business banking customers through its Internet and app-based digital solutions, network of branches, mortgage specialists, relationship managers, and contact centers; and traditional relationship banking and financial solutions for medium to large enterprises, agricultural business segments, and government and government-related entities. Its Pacific division offers various products and services that include retail products, and traditional relationship banking and financial solutions. This division serves retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers, and governments. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.