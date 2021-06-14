PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk stock remained flat at $$11.74 during midday trading on Monday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $15.71.

Get PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 18th.

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk produces and sells consumers products in Indonesia and internationally. It offers noodles, sauces, and instant seasonings under the Indomie, Supermi, Sarimi, Pop Mie, Sakura, and Mi Telur Cap 3 Ayam brands. The company also provides sweetened condensed milk; UHT, sterilized bottled, and pasteurized liquid milk; powdered milk; ice cream; and butter under the Indomilk, Cap Enaak, Tiga Sapi, Kremer, Orchid Butter, Indoeskrim, Good To Go, and Milkuat brands.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.