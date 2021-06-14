Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €110.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Puma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €94.59 ($111.28).

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €93.28 ($109.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €90.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a fifty-two week high of €95.24 ($112.05).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

