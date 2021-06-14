Pura Vida Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares during the quarter. Natera comprises 0.7% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Natera worth $25,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $246,253.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,985,275.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $106,088.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 475,169 shares in the company, valued at $48,752,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,469 shares of company stock worth $24,386,042. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $104.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,025. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.19. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.