Pura Vida Investments LLC Increases Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 202.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,242 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $2.63 on Monday, reaching $169.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,369. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.76 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.93.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,054 shares of company stock worth $883,622 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.92.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

