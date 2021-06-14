Pura Vida Investments LLC Makes New $7.60 Million Investment in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 383,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical in the first quarter worth $40,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical in the first quarter worth $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AVITA Medical by 1,735.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AVITA Medical by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AVITA Medical by 662.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCEL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

RCEL stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,982. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $32.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. Equities analysts expect that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

