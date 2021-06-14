Pura Vida Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,694 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 162,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 547,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after buying an additional 63,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TPB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,823. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.54. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

