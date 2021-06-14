Q3 Asset Management Buys Shares of 11,971 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.4% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,988,000 after purchasing an additional 90,859 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 442,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.22. 406,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,854,344. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $263.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

