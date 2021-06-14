Q3 Asset Management Makes New Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 155,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,729,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.95. 247,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,455. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $20.15.

