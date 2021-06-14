Q3 Asset Management Takes $6.14 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,143,000. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF makes up 3.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000.

NYSEARCA:FCOM traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $53.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,265. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.85.

