Q3 Asset Management Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,790 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $146,573,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $223,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.31 on Monday, hitting $139.13. The stock had a trading volume of 193,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,524,905. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,443 shares of company stock worth $44,694,744. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.