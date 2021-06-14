QASH (QASH) Price Hits $0.0770

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. QASH has a total market cap of $26.94 million and $622,520.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One QASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00058663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00023020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.56 or 0.00794801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00083203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.97 or 0.07833076 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.