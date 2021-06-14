QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Down 54.7% in May

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the May 13th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:QBIEY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,015. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98. QBE Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $8.97.
About QBE Insurance Group
