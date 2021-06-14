QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Down 54.7% in May

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the May 13th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:QBIEY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,015. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98. QBE Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks for personal, business, corporate, institutional, and multinational customers. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

