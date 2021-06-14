Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Short Interest Up 392.8% in May

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a growth of 392.8% from the May 13th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Q&K International Group stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Q&K International Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QK opened at $1.81 on Monday. Q&K International Group has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

