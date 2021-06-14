Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $746,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $189.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

