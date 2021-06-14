Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,394,000 after buying an additional 6,129,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,444 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,469,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,797,000 after acquiring an additional 718,890 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $108.69 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.53 and a 1-year high of $112.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

