Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,984,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,467,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,311,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 77,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $182.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.86. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.40 and a fifty-two week high of $182.85. The company has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

