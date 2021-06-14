QuadrantProtocol Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $218,838.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00059560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00022625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.09 or 0.00801006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.74 or 0.07953216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00083153 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

EQUAD is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

