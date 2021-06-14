Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. Quanta Services posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $101.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $157,279.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Wood III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $426,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,184 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

