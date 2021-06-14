Qudian (NYSE:QD) Trading 4.3% Higher

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 1,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,935,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.
The company has a market capitalization of $629.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 24.74 and a quick ratio of 24.74.
Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.37 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 27.51%.
Qudian Company Profile (NYSE:QD)
Qudian Inc engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cash credit products; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis.
