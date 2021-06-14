Qudian (NYSE:QD) Trading 4.3% Higher

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 1,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,935,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $629.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 24.74 and a quick ratio of 24.74.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.37 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 27.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Qudian by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,722,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 622,579 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qudian by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,983,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 827,977 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Qudian by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,852,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 808,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Qudian by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 85,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Qudian by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,496,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,071,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Company Profile (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cash credit products; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis.

