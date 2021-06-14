Radix (EXRD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.66 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Radix has a total market capitalization of $105.39 million and $1.66 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radix has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. One Radix coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00058829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00023383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.79 or 0.00797412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00083561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.59 or 0.07917042 BTC.

Radix Profile

EXRD is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.