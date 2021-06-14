RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) PT Raised to $40.00

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Sidoti from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s current price.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

RadNet stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. RadNet has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 156.35 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $761,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 335,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

