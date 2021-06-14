Raise Reaches Market Cap of $52,657.56 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Raise coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a total market cap of $52,657.56 and approximately $55.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raise has traded 48% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raise alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00061276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00022540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.26 or 0.00792659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00043270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.12 or 0.08030535 BTC.

About Raise

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.