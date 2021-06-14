Ralph Hauwert Sells 6,917 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total transaction of $685,543.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,353,883.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE U opened at $99.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.83. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $18,416,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Unity Software by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Unity Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 71.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

