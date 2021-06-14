RAMP Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $78.09 million and $5.87 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00062641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.84 or 0.00790189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00084388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.98 or 0.08001636 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,176,578 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.