RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Update

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the May 13th total of 125,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 461,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of RAVE Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

RAVE stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 million, a P/E ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 324.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 40,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 169.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 72,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

