Raymond James Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$91.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$88.89.

Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$82.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$64.98 and a one year high of C$82.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$79.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 8.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

