Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $88.81 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.66.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

