Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,300 Price Target at UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RB. Barclays set a £104 ($135.88) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,928.57 ($103.59).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,356.14.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Olivier Bohuon acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,580 ($41,259.47). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total value of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

