Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,300 Price Target at UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RB. Barclays set a £104 ($135.88) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,928.57 ($103.59).
Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,356.14.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
