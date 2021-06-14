Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $276.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $178.66 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.27.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

