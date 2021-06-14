Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.65.

APD opened at $300.45 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.17 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

