Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Purchases 14,549 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 118.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 24,112 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Valero Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $81.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.91. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.