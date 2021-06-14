Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,308 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $424.84 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $296.49 and a 52-week high of $425.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $417.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

