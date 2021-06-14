Refinable (FINE) Market Cap Hits $22.16 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Refinable has a market capitalization of $22.16 million and $1.25 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001342 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

