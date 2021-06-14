Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Renasant has increased its dividend by 20.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Renasant has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Get Renasant alerts:

NASDAQ RNST opened at $42.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01. Renasant has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.