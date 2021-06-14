Reviewing Clene (CLNN) and The Competition

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN) is one of 837 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Clene to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Clene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Clene shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Clene and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clene 0 0 4 0 3.00 Clene Competitors 4616 17619 38797 766 2.58

Clene presently has a consensus target price of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 99.73%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 47.21%. Given Clene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Clene is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Clene has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clene’s competitors have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clene and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clene $210,000.00 -$19.28 million -9.06 Clene Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -2.61

Clene’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Clene. Clene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Clene and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clene N/A -1,430.28% -59.45% Clene Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Summary

Clene competitors beat Clene on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products also include CNM-AgZn17, a topical gel polymer suspension of silver and zinc ions that is being developed for the treatment of infectious diseases and to accelerate wound healing; CNM-ZnAg, a broad-spectrum antiviral and antibacterial agent to treat disease-causing infections, such as COVID-19 and to provide immune support for symptom resolution; and CNM-PtAu7, a gold-platinum CSN therapeutic for oncology applications. Clene Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

