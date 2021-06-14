Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 257 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 42.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $67.91 on Monday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $70.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $820,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

