Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Axonics were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Axonics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 713.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,048,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,794,000 after purchasing an additional 919,660 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axonics by 24.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $3,179,573.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $60,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,756.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 287,371 shares of company stock worth $16,560,635 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AXNX opened at $60.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 0.07. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $64.36.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

