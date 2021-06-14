Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Par Pacific worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Par Pacific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in Par Pacific by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 259,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Par Pacific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Par Pacific by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

PARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

PARR opened at $16.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $982.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.64.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The firm had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

