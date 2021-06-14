Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Primoris Services worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 609.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $32.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.