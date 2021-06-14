Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 452,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,027,000 after acquiring an additional 21,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Presto Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,719,000. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPK opened at $101.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.56. The stock has a market cap of $714.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.67. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.49 and a 1 year high of $117.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.97%.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

